A ‘souvenir’ not to bring home; How does Dayton rank amongst the worst cities for bed bugs?

A new report from pest control company Orkin names Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Cleveland and Indianapolis as the nation’s top bed bug hot spots.
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Orkin’s rankings are based on annual residential and commercial bed bug treatments conducted by the company. The pest control company also states that popular vacation destinations like Tampa and Myrtle Beach are now included on the list of top bed bug hot spots.
Experts suggest several ways to prevent bed bugs from traveling home with vacationers. Travelers should inspect hotel mattresses and furniture before unpacking their belongings.
It is also recommended to keep all luggage off beds. After returning home, clothing should be dried on high heat to eliminate any potential bed bugs.
Here’s the complete list:
- Chicago
- Los Angeles
- Detroit
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Indianapolis
- Springfield, Ill.
- Washington, D.C.
- Columbus, Ohio
- Pittsburgh
- Grand Rapids, Mich.
- Denver
- New York
- Milwaukee
- Baltimore
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Raleigh, N.C.
- St. Louis
- Charleston, W. Va.
- Davenport, Iowa
- Flint, Mich.
- Atlanta
- Philadelphia
- Dallas
- Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Hartford, Conn.
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Peoria, Ill.
- South Bend, Ind.
- Seattle
- Richmond, Va.
- Youngstown, Ohio
- Greenville, S.C.
- Nashville
- Buffalo
- Omaha, Neb.
- San Francisco
- Dayton, Ohio
- Norfolk, Va.
- Knoxville, Tenn.
- San Diego
- Toledo, Ohio
- Las Vegas
- Syracuse, N.Y.
- Fort Wayne, Ind.
- Tampa, Fla.
- Miami
- Minneapolis
- Kansas City, Mo.
- Myrtle Beach, S.C.
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