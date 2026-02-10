Springfield chosen to participate in nation’s first Statewide Drone First Responder Pilot Program

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield Police/Fire/EMS has been selected as one of nine agencies to participate in the Ohio Statewide Drone First Responder (DFR) Pilot Program.

The program, led by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and DriveOhio, was created under Ohio House Bill 96 and reflects the state’s commitment to equipping first responders with innovative tools that improve situational awareness, enhance officer and responder safety, and reduce emergency response times.

It enables participating agencies to deploy state-approved, NDAA-compliant drone systems. These are capable of rapid launch, real-time video streaming to command staff, and integration into the state’s emerging uncrewed aircraft traffic management framework, according to a joint release from ODOT and DriveOhio.

The technology aims to provide real-time visual information to aid in decision-making.

“Ohio is committed to giving our first responders the tools they need to protect lives and serve their communities safely and effectively,” said Governor Mike DeWine in a release. “This statewide Drone First Responder pilot reflects Ohio’s leadership in innovation, our strong partnership with local agencies, and our focus on using technology responsibly to support public safety across the state.”

State Representative Bernard Willis (R-Springfield), who serves as the Chair of the House Transportation Committee, said the program is the first statewide DFR program in the nation.

“In Ohio, the HOME of aviation we are the BEST at making historic innovations with flying machines, and we will NEVER stop leading the way!" Willis said.

The other eight Ohio agencies chosen to participate in the program are:

Athens Police Department

Lima Police Department

Toledo Police Department

Violet Township Fire/EMS

Austintown Fire Department

City of Hamilton Police/Fire/EMS

Amherst Police Department

Kelleys Island Fire/EMS

The nine selected agencies will participate in a structured onboarding process that will begin early this year, with operations expected to begin in the Spring and continue for approximately a year.

