Stabbing reported near recently-opened police substation

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a reported stabbing in downtown Dayton on Tuesday.

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The stabbing was reported around 2 p.m. near 30 S. Main Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

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A dispatch supervisor confirmed one person was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Another person was transported to the Dayton Police Safety Building.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide update.

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