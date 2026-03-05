State audit finds ex-employees of local cemetery owe over $18K for improper compensation, late fees

MIAMI COUNTY — Over $18,000 in findings for recovery have been issued against former employees of a Miami County cemetery, according to a press release from the Ohio Auditor of State.

The four findings of recovery were among “other issues” found in an audit of the Forest Hill Union Cemetery‘s finances.

The audit looked at the finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The press release lists the following findings:

$8,216.42 against former Superintendent James Roth and $574 against former Business Manager and Fiscal Officer Pamela Calendine, who were overpaid for accrued vacation, sick leave, and/or personal leave when they left their positions in 2022. Former Business Manager/Fiscal Officer Michelle Cavender and the cemetery’s bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the totals.

$4,810.90 against Cavender for late fees and finance charges after the cemetery failed to pay city and federal taxes and retirement system and unemployment withholdings on time. The cemetery’s bonding company is jointly and severally liable for the total.

$3,902.38 against Cavender for improper overtime and other overpayments she received, with the cemetery’s bonding company jointly and severally liable for the total.

$1,199.22 against cemetery employee Logan Guillozet, who was overpaid on multiple occasions. Guillozet repaid the finding under audit.

