State fire marshal issues fireworks warning ahead of Independence Day celebrations

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 10: Fireworks explode in the sky during the league title celebrations of FC Barcelona after the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Spotify Camp Nou on May 10, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

OHIO — As Independence Day approaches, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal is urging people to stay safe and legal if they’re using fireworks to celebrate.

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The state permits the use of consumer fireworks on specific dates and times around July 4, but illegal use can lead to serious consequences, including property damage and criminal charges.

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“As you purchase fireworks, it’s important that you only visit licensed retailers, that you only purchase fireworks you’re comfortable and knowledgeable in handling, and that you understand and follow state and local laws governing their sale and use,” the division said.

In Ohio, it is illegal for anyone to make, possess, use, or store 1.3G fireworks without a specific license.

This includes homemade fireworks, the division said.

Those who believe someone is selling homemade fireworks or doesn’t have the correct license should never buy those items and report them to local law enforcement.

The division said fireworks cause hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage each year in Ohio.

From Dec. 31, 2024, to Jan. 3, 2026, there were approximately 110 fireworks-related incidents in Ohio with over $400,000 in property loss.

“Fireworks can be an exciting way to celebrate the holiday, but safety is just as important as the celebration itself,” Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “We want Ohioans to enjoy the Fourth of July, but we also want them to follow the law, stay aware of their surroundings, and make responsible choices that keep themselves and their communities safe.”

Those looking to set off fireworks should make sure local ordinances permit it.

Ohio law only allows the use of consumer fireworks on specific dates and times.

During the Independence Day holiday period, they can be used on July 3, 4, and 5, as well as on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday immediately before and after July 4, according to the division.

Additionally, the fireworks can only be set off between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., unless additional restrictions are imposed locally.

Those who improperly discharge fireworks outside these designated dates could face a first-degree misdemeanor charge.

The National Safety Council recommends the following safety tips for those planning to use fireworks:

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lit fireworks in your hand

Never light fireworks indoors

Only use fireworks away from people, homes, and flammable materials

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Light only one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite fireworks inside a container

Do not attempt to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that fail to go off, or in case of fire

Trick or novelty fireworks can also pose risks when not handled properly. The division provided the following safety guidelines:

Only use trick and novelty devices under close adult supervision

Understand the hazards associated with each type of device.

Carefully read and follow all package instructions

Light only one sparkler at a time and hold it away from yourself and others

Sparklers should only be used by individuals aged 12 or older

Immediately place used sparkler wires in a bucket of water, as they can remain hot for several minutes

For additional information on fireworks laws and safety, click here.

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