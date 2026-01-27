State patrol warns of black ice dangers as temps drop after winter storm

While state troopers had a busy weekend helping drivers who slid off the road, they noticed many people listened to the advice to stay home.

DAYTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants drivers to be extra careful due to the chance of a re-freeze.



As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, they are now worried about refreezing and the chance of wind blowing the snow over the ice.

“People are going to be overly confident. They’re going to be a little offensive because they’re going to start to see pavement,” Ross said.

Ross added that drivers can’t be going the speed limit with these hazardous conditions.

“That is just, you know, you go whatever speed you’re comfortable with. But also keep in mind, the flow of traffic... You can’t be going ten miles an hour on the interstate, that’s not safe, that’s going to be impeding traffic,” he said.

He has some advice for anyone who may deal with ice while behind the wheel.

“Try to go against or go with it, whatever it is. And the big thing is intermittent braking, don’t just slam on your brakes, when you lock those wheels up, they turn into ice skates,” Ross said. “Expect the roads to be bad just based on the salt not going, you know it’s just not going to be as efficient when it’s -10.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation told News Center 7 that its crews are still on rotating 12-hour shifts.

It will run plows in areas where the snow blows back over the road, but the salt will not work in the extreme cold.

