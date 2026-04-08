State troopers, medics respond to crash at Greene Co. intersection

GREENE COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a crash in Greene County on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on State Route 72 and Fishworm Road, according to a Greene County sheriff dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating this crash.

No other is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group