State troopers, medics respond to crash at Greene Co. intersection

GREENE COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a crash in Greene County on Wednesday.
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The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on State Route 72 and Fishworm Road, according to a Greene County sheriff dispatcher.
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The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating this crash.
No other is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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