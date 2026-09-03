Stivers High School football season resumes after superintendent reverses decision

A reversal in a decision will allow the Stivers High School football team to continue their season after all.

The change in decision came after the superintendent told News Center 7 on Tuesday that the school football season was cancelled.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky was in Dayton on Thursday and learned why the team’s schedule will resume as normal.

Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said, “Football is a very physical sport, and players are injured quite often, so you want to make sure that you didn’t have players injured and you always had enough players to play.”

That is why the program was initially cancelled, according to Dr. Lawrence. He told News Center 7 on Thursday that he decided to reverse the decision because he listened to the parents.

“They voiced how passionate they would be about the season itself, football season, and that they wanted to continue to move forward, even with not having many, many players,” Dr. Lawrence said.

He told News Center 7 that safety is still the top priority.

“We’re putting some protocols in place to monitor the kids’ safety, their health, and to move forth with appropriate competition,” Dr. Lawrence said.

That includes making sure they are playing appropriate competition and also updating parents weekly on their student’s health. Dr. Lawrence also said they had to decide quickly because they did not want to confuse the game scheduling.

“We’re going to resume the schedule as is. If we have to make any modifications, we’ll let those teams know several weeks in advance,” Dr. Lawrence said.

Stivers is playing in Hamilton Thursday night against New Miami High School. The game starts at 7 p.m.

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