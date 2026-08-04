Stolen vehicle rams Kettering Police cruiser near apartment complex, police say

KETTERING — A Kettering Police Department cruiser was damaged after being rammed early Tuesday morning.
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Around 2:30 a.m., a stolen vehicle was located near the Residenz Apartments, off of Ackerman Boulevard, and struck a police cruiser, according to the department’s public information officer.
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The vehicle was later found unoccupied, and the suspects were not located.
The cruiser sustained significant front-end damage, but no officers were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
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