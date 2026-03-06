Structural concerns of garage building closes sidewalk on busy Dayton street

Sidewalk closed on part of W First Street in Dayton

DAYTON — A sidewalk in Downtown Dayton is closed due to structural concerns about a garage building.

The City of Dayton wrote in a social media post that the sidewalk on the north side of West First Street is closed between Main and Ludlow Streets.

It is because of concerns “about structural integrity of the First Street Garage building,” according to the social media post.

The city posted a photo on its Facebook page.

It shows they have blocked off access to the sidewalk on West First Street between Main and Ludlow Streets.

The city said there is no access to the two businesses located on the building’s ground floor.

We will continue to follow this story.

