Students, officials prepare for UD’s St. Patrick’s Day party

University of Dayton students can expect a heavy police presence on campus during the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

DAYTON — University of Dayton officials are preparing for large student parties throughout the weekend.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, a few streets on campus are blocked with barriers in preparation for the event.

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There are signs telling students to park somewhere else for the weekend.

>>RELATED: UD unveils new safety protocols ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

University of Dayton students can expect a heavy police presence on campus during the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

But scenes from past years are not dampening students’ excitement.

“We’re excited. It is our first time, so we don’t really know what to expect. But we’ve heard stories for sure,” Chloe Alumbaugh, a University of Dayton freshman, said.

Last year, medics rushed a Dayton Police Officer to the hospital.

Officers used chemicals to control crowds on Lowes Street.

Law enforcement arrested 12 people, and there were 44 medical calls.

“I’ve been told to be prepared to get tear-gassed. So, I guess we’ll see the cops and the horses,” Alumbaugh said.

Campus safety is partnering with the Dayton Police Department to manage and keep everything under control.

As previously reported, only current UD students with wristbands can enter the gathering near the south of campus.

School officials told News Center 7 that the road barriers and other safety precautions are prioritizing student safety, but some are more concerned about what they’re wearing to the party.

“You have to wear green. Don’t get pinched,” Alumbaugh said.

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