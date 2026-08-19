Students start classes at new middle, high school building in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Some students will walk into brand-new buildings in Montgomery County today.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson previews what middle and high school students can expect at their new school in West Carrollton LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Today is the first day of classes at the new West Carrollton Middle/High School. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Aug. 10.

These buildings are the last of a major construction project that the district started back in 2019. That’s when a bond issue passed, and the state agreed to pay 81 percent of the cost for new buildings.

The West Carrollton City School District completed construction of the early childhood center and intermediate school in 2022. They opened the new elementary school in 2025.

Jack Haag, the district’s business manager, said that they are nearing the finish line of construction.

“These buildings were built for the community and for our kids and for our staff, and we tried to put together a building that would work perfectly for them, a safe and secure building where you know it’ll last into the future,” he said.

The middle school building that was demolished near the early childhood center will be turned into a grass field.

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