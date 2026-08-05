Suspect in custody after stabbing in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in West Carrollton on Wednesday.
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West Carrollton police were called to the 1000 block of Snowshoe Trail around 10:30 a.m.
Police said there was a fight and a knife was involved.
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Both the victim and the suspect went to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is in custody.
Police have not identified him, as he has not yet been formally charged.
We will continue to follow this story.
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