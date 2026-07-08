Suspect in local shooting, SWAT standoff charged

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The suspect of a shooting and SWAT standoff in Harrison Township is now facing charges, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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Brett O’Bryant, 54, was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability.

As previously reported, the shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Fair Oaks Road just before 10 p.m. on Monday.

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Crews were dispatched to Fair Oaks Road for a verbal argument that turned violent, said Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff, Jeremy Roy.

An argument turned violent and O’Bryant allegedly shot the victim in the leg.

O’Bryant then left the scene and ran into a nearby apartment, where officers tried to make contact with him.

Deputies on scene called SWAT after O’Bryant refused to come out and closed all the blinds.

He was arrested without incident around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

O’Bryant remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 9.

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