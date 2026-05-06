Teen hospitalized after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A teen was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Tuesday night.
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Around 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Second Street near North Marion Street on reports of a shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
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Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.
The teen was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.
According to police, the victim and suspect were present for a fight between multiple people.
The suspect ultimately fired multiple shots, striking the victim.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.
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