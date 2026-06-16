Thai restaurant announces plans to open new location in Miami County

File photo of plate and utensils (Flickr/Ben Stassen)

PIQUA — A Thai restaurant announced plans to open a new location in Miami County.

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Thai 9 is expanding to Piqua, according to a post on the restaurant’s social media.

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The restaurant has been operating in Dayton, at 11 Brown Street, for over 20 years.

Thai 9 offers customers authentic Thai cuisine and traditional sushi and sashimi, according to its website.

An opening date or location for this new restaurant has not been announced.

We will continue to follow this story.

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