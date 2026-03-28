Thug Riders ‘enforcer’ gets prison time for organized crime charges

John Smith, AKA Chaos, 37, of Dayton. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff

DAYTON — The “enforcer” of the violent motorcycle gang arrested as part of a federal organized crime investigation has learned his punishment.

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John Smith, known as Chaos in the Thug Riders motorcycle gang, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison on Wednesday, according to U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio records.

Smith will also have three years of supervised release.

>>RELATED: Here are the 14 members of Thug Riders Motorcycle Club facing organized crime charges

In November 2025, Smith pleaded guilty to forming an illicit enterprise that engaged in certain racketeering activity, conspiracy to engage in racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering activity, records state.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Smith is one of 14 members of the Thug Riders motorcycle gang arrested as part of a federal organized crime investigation.

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Investigators claim the members and their associates engaged in crimes like murder, arson, assault, extortion, and identity fraud.

A federal sentencing memorandum indicates that Smith joined the club in late 2019 to early 2020 and eventually worked his way up to become an enforcer.

“In this role, Smith was responsible for enforcing club rules, internal discipline of its members and associates, and acting as security at events and for high-ranking members of the TRMC,” the documents read.

Smith was involved in “two of the more violent criminal acts” carried out by the motorcycle gang in 2021.

The documents claim this includes the bombing of a former member’s truck and a deadly shooting in Harrison Township.

At least six other members of the Thug Riders have learned their punishment for their roles.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

0 of 32 14 Thug Rider Motorcycle Club members facing federal organized crime charges Michael Henry Michael Henry, aka Brutal, 40, of Xenia; Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail Records Juan Robles Juan Robles, AKA Juan the Man, 45, of Phoenix, Arizona. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Cody Hughes Cody Hughes, AKA Tater, 28, from Columbus; Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Justin Baker Justin Baker, AKA Wild Boy, 29, of Columbus. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Joey Marshall Joey Marshall, AKA King Joe or Diesel, 44, of Xenia. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Michael Reese Michael Reese, AKA Butcher, 44 of Miamisburg. Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail records John Smith John Smith, AKA Chaos, 37, of Dayton. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Brandon Fisher Brandon Fisher, AKA Road Runner, 26 of Piqua. Photo Courtesy of Montgomery County Jail records Matthew Hawkins Matthew Hawkins, AKA Hawk, 32, of Pequea, Pennsylvania. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Joseph Rader Joseph Rader, AKA Delta, 32, of Richmond, Kentucky. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Jared Peters Jared Peters, AKA Savage, 37, of Dayton. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Norman Beach Norman Beach, AKA Stormin' Normin', 49 of Dayton. Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail Records Brent Egleston Brent Egleston, AKA Be Easy, 36, of Xenia. Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail Records Daniel Hutton Daniel Hutton, AKA Havok, 39, of Fairborn. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

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