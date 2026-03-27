Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash in Florida, reports say

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

FLORIDA — Professional golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to multiple media outlets.

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The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m., ESPN reported.

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No additional details about the crash or Woods’ condition were immediately released.

Woods was previously involved in a high-speed crash in 2021. He suffered significant leg injuries in the crash, which happened outside of Los Angeles.

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