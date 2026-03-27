Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash in Florida, reports say

FLORIDA — Professional golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to multiple media outlets.
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The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m., ESPN reported.
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No additional details about the crash or Woods’ condition were immediately released.
Woods was previously involved in a high-speed crash in 2021. He suffered significant leg injuries in the crash, which happened outside of Los Angeles.
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