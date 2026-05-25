Top of their class: twin sister, brother graduate as valedictorian, salutatorian in Darke Co.

ANSONIA — Twin siblings graduated at the top of their graduating class in Darke County.
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Olivia and Owen Schmitmeyers finished at the top of 2026 at Ansonia High School
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The Ansonia Academic Boosters Club (AABC) congratulated all graduates on social media.
“Congratulations, Class of 2026!!!” they wrote.
Olivia was the class valedictorian while her twin brother, Owen, finished as the salutatorian.
Both graduated with their class at the 139th annual graduation exercises at Ansonia High School on Sunday.
Congratulations, Class of 2026!
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