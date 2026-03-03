Township issues temporary ban on auto-oriented businesses

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Harrison Township board of trustees approved a temporary moratorium on new auto-oriented businesses during a meeting Monday night.

The measure pauses processing of new permit applications for several types of automotive and recreational-vehicle businesses through March 2, 2027.

This pause is intended to give the township time to modernize its zoning regulations.

Officials aim to update the rules to better address traffic, environmental concerns, and design standards to ensure new developments are compatible with nearby neighborhoods.

The moratorium specifically targets new applications for light and heavy auto repair, new and used auto sales, and auto rental facilities.

It also includes businesses focused on the sale, service, and storage of boats and recreational vehicles.

No new permits for these specific uses will be processed while the measure is in effect.

Existing businesses within the township are not affected by the board’s decision.

Township officials said they will share updates as the zoning modernization and review process moves forward.

