Tracking storms on Saturday... here’s what it means for Sunday

DAYTON — A cold front is bringing the chance for storms or even an isolated severe storm Saturday. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Keep your eye to the sky until 2 p.m. Saturday. One of two of the storms could turn severe producing damaging straight line winds. Not everyone will see a severe storm.

Tracking Saturday storms then Sunday sun

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

After 2 p.m., the severe weather threat is over but we may still have a few leftover downpours.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

This cold front will sweep out the moisture making Sunday the better of the two days. Clouds to sunshine for our Sunday, while still being mild. High temperatures are still in the upper 50s, over 10 degrees above average!

Tracking Saturday storms then Sunday sun

©2026 Cox Media Group