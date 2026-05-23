Train derailment in blocks road in both directions in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Miamisburg.

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News Center 7 has a crew at the scene. We’ll have the latest on News Center 7 at Noon.

This was reported around 10:19 a.m. near Riverview Avenue, between State Route 725 and W. Linden Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

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The Miamisburg Police Department said several cars “appeared to have become uncoupled near the interchange area and are currently blocking the roadway from both directions.”

No injuries have been reported.

CSX personnel are investigating what happened, according to Miamisburg Police.

We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

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