Troopers advise drivers to avoid unnecessary travel after historic winter storm

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to prioritize their safety and avoid unnecessary travel over the next few days.

Since Jan. 24, when the winter storm hit, troopers have responded to over 2,700 incidents involving crashes, assisting stranded motorists, and performing other duties to ensure roadway safety, according to a spokesperson.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that although the falling snow has passed, many roadways are slick.

“If you need to travel, I encourage you to follow the advice of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and bring a winter travel kit with you,” said DeWine.

Troopers said the most effective way to prevent getting stuck in the snow is to not travel until the weather passes and the roads are cleared.

They said before leaving, make sure to conduct a pre-trip car inspection that includes airing up tires, checking tire tread, checking that the battery is fully charged, and filling up your windshield washer fluid reservoir.

Drivers are encouraged to have a stocked winter travel kit that includes an ice scraper, shovel, jumper cables, flashlight, batteries, blankets, cell phone charger, a first aid kit, and water and food.

Colonel Charles A. Jones, a Patrol Superintendent with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said that taking these precautions before traveling on snow-covered, icy roadways is vital.

“A minor slide into a ditch can quickly become a dangerous situation if you are unprepared for the extreme cold while awaiting assistance,” said Jones.

Drivers on the road should avoid jerky movements, slamming on the brakes, and maintaining a safe following distance from other vehicles.

If you lose control of your vehicle, remember to steer in the direction of the slide and ease off on all pedals.

Drivers who become stuck or get into a crash should get as far away from the roadway as possible and turn on their hazard lights.

Drivers should also stay inside their vehicles as long as it is safe to do so.

