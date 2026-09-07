Troopers investigating crash on I-75 SB in Montgomery County; 2 right lanes blocked

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 75 on Monday morning.
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Around 5:15 a.m., troopers and medics were dispatched to I-75 southbound just beyond US Route 40 on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP Dispatcher.
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The crash involved a semi and a car, according to the dispatcher.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.
The two right lanes are blocked on I-75 SB while crews investigate.
Additional information was not immediately available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story.
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