3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on U-S 35 in Greene County

Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 in Greene County on Wednesday.

3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on U-S 35 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 in Greene County on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded after 8:10 a.m. to a four-vehicle crash on westbound U.S. 35, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that a 2020 Mercedes-Benz van was traveling west on U.S. 35 near the 46-mile marker in Beavercreek Township.

Three other vehicles had stopped due to the traffic signal, and a water main break on Dayton Xenia Road.

The break impacted travel on U.S. 35 between Trebein Road and Orchard Lane, the spokesperson said.

The van’s driver, a 50-year-old man, admitted to not paying attention to stopped traffic and hitting the stopped vehicles.

Medics transported two people to a local hospital. The Mercedes-Benz driver was treated at the scene.

State troopers cited him for the crash.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group