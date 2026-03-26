Trotwood restaurant reopens with new chef, updated menu

TROTWOOD — Mar’Tae Kitchen + Cocktails has reopened following a brief closure earlier this month.
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The restaurant, located at 5212 Salem Avenue, closed at the beginning of the month to undergo some “revamping.”
Just over two weeks later, on March 20, the restaurant held a grand opening, owner Tae Winston confirmed.
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Winston told News Center 7 that they brought in a new chef.
Customers coming in can expect new cuisine, faster service, and a new lounge that will serve cocktails and small plates, according to Winston.
The restaurant will also be adding some jazz music in the future.
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