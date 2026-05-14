twenty one pilots announce show at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS — Columbus’ own twenty one pilots are gearing up for their biggest hometown show ever.

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The Grammy-winning band, made up of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, will play at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 17.

“10.17.26 we are bringing our return home to here: The Ohio Stadium,” the band shared on social media.

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Speculation about an announcement from the band began last week when fans received an email asking them to pick up yard signs reading “FROM HERE.”

Similar “FROM HERE” signs with the band’s logo also started popping up at other venues they’d previously played around Columbus.

Then, on Wednesday night, “TO HERE 10.17.26” was projected onto the rotunda at Ohio Stadium.

They’ll be joined in October by Death Cab for Cutie.

Fans can sign up for presale here now until May 17 at 10 p.m. Presale is scheduled to begin May 19.

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