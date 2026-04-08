Uber driver shot in northern Ohio

CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was shot in Ohio on Tuesday night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.
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The shooting happened in the 3400 block of East 146th Street on Cleveland’s east side around 10:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, Cleveland police found a 41-year-old man shot.
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Authorities rendered medical care until Cleveland EMS responded and took him to the hospital.
Investigators found that the man’s car was taken during the incident, but was later recovered.
A police report obtained by WOIO-19 states that a notification on the man’s phone helped them determine that he was a rideshare driver.
It alerted the victim to a drop-off location at East 146th Street and Spear Avenue.
A neighbor shared doorbell camera footage of the incident with police.
The video showed a pickup truck driving north on East 146th Street from Kinsman after stopping at the nearby intersection.
A man got out of the car, walked behind the truck, and then towards the driver’s side of the car, WOIO-19 reported.
About ten seconds go by, then a man walks from the driver’s side and appears to be grabbing his face.
The video then shows the man stumbling toward a nearby home and lying on the porch stairs.
This shooting remains under investigation.
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