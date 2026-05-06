UD Hall of Famer, all-time leading scorer accused of assaulting woman

DAYTON — Flyers all-time leading scorer Roosevelt Chapman Jr. is now facing charges after being arrested earlier this week.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell will have more on Chapman’s case tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Chapman was charged on Wednesday with felony abduction and misdemeanor assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

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Chapman approached a Dayton officer shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said he had been in a car accident near Third Street and James H. McGee Boulevard and was uncertain where he left his car, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

He allegedly told the officer that he and a woman known to him had gotten into an argument, but she could not be located initially.

When the car was found, the officer observed blood on the passenger side.

The next day, police found and spoke with the woman Chapman said he had gotten into an argument with. Police noted she had visible injuries, including a swollen face and bruises on her torso.

She told police Chapman was taking her home on Sunday when he did a U-Turn in the middle of the road to head back to his home.

According to court records, the woman said she “grabbed the steering wheel, which caused them to strike a curb and blow the tire.”

It was then that Chapman allegedly hit her at least four times in the head, got out of the car, and dragged her out as well.

“[The victim] stated that a passerby stopped when he observed her being kicked and punched on the ground. [She] did not recall this part of the assault herself, but had injuries consistent with these observations,” the affidavit states.

Chapman was arrested on Monday and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

As previously reported, Chapman played for the University of Dayton Flyers from 1980 to 1984.

In 1984, he led the team to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

He became the university’s all-time leading scorer with 2,233 points.

Chapman was inducted into the University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame in 1994.

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