UD men’s basketball announces some 2026-27 non-conference opponents

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team has announced some of its non-conference opponents for the upcoming season.
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Dayton said that they will play a two-game series with South Florida starting this season, according to a university spokesperson.
USF will play UD at the UD Arena on December 12.
The two teams will play in Tampa, Florida, during the 2027-28 season.
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The Flyers announced on social media that they will host the University of Cincinnati this season.
The two teams will play on Nov. 14.
Saturday Night at UD Arena ✈️🏀 pic.twitter.com/NZAIfWNLz5— Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) June 2, 2026
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday that Dayton will open the 2026-27 season against NJIT.
Source: Dayton will open the 2026-27 college basketball season on November 2nd at UD Arena against NJIT.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 4, 2026
Anthony Grant versus Grant Billmeier.
The University of Dayton has not confirmed it.
UD will also play at Florida State and Liberty during non-conference play. Those two schools played at the UD Arena last season.
Dayton returns Amael L’Etang and Jauin Simon from last year’s team that went 25-12 and advanced to the 2026 NIT quarterfinals.
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