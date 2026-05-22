UD track and field jumper qualifies for NCAA Championships

(University of Dayton (via X))

Photo contributed by University of Dayton (via X)

DAYTON — A member of the University of Dayton Track and Field team has qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

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Junior Camryn Thompson has qualified for the NCAA East Region First Round.

According to a university spokesperson, she will compete in the high jump on May 30 in Lexington, Kentucky.

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Thompson earned her spot after a record-setting performance in the Atlantic 10 Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

She cleared 1.76m to break the school record and finished second in the event. Thompson’s personal best mark ranked in the East Region’s Top 50.

It also helped secure the Flyers’ first-ever A-10 Outdoor Track & Field title, the spokesperson said.

Thompson is the first Dayton Flyer to qualify for the NCAA East Regional in the high jump.

Camryn Thompson- UD Track and Field Photo contributed by University of Dayton (via DaytonFlyers.com) (University of Dayton (via DaytonFlyers.com))

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