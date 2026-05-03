UD women’s track and field wins 1st ever A-10 outdoor championship

FAIRFAX, VA — The University of Dayton track and field team made school history on Sunday.

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The Dayton Flyers won their first-ever Atlantic 10 outdoor team championship in Fairfax, Virginia, according to a university spokesperson.

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UD scored 153 points over the weekend, winning by a 44-point margin.

For the second straight year, Jadyn Haywood was named Track Performer of the Year for her double victory performance. She defended her A-10 title in both the 100m and 200m. Haywood ran 11.60 in the 100m and 24.08 to win the gold in the 200m, the spokesperson said.

Simone Bessong won four medals over the weekend and earned Rookie of the Year.

The Flyers won 15 individual awards.

Dayton also set seven school records over the weekend, including three by Jameson Pillifant in the hurdle’s events.

UDTF A-10 Champs Fairfax, VA Photo courtesy of Atlantic 10 Conference (Atlantic 10 Conference)

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