Unseasonably cool weather; increasing chance of showers, storms this Mother’s Day weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — The weather pattern will continue to stay active all the way through Mother’s Day weekend.

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We will see cooler temperatures over the next few days, and chances of showers this weekend.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is a chilly start to your Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the 30s with some patchy frost possible.

Clouds will increase throughout the day, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

We will see increasing rain chances this weekend.

A few showers are possible late Friday night. There are increasing chances of rain and a few thunderstorms this weekend.

Mother’s Day is looking to be the wetter of the two days.

Highs will stay in the 60s on Friday and Saturday and nearly reach 70 degrees on Sunday.

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