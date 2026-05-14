Vandalia announces Flight Fest for the second year in a row before Dayton Air Show

VANDALIA — Vandalia will host its second annual Flight Fest on June 12, the night before the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air-Show. The newly revamped celebration offers a closer connection to the air show, providing the public with opportunities to interact with performers.

The event at the city’s Sports Complex aims to kick off the air show weekend by allowing attendees to meet some of the pilots.

Flight Fest replaced the city’s long-standing parade and is designed to have a more direct tie to the annual two-day CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air-Show.

In its inaugural year, the celebration attracted between 4,000 and 5,000 people to the city of Vandalia.

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Kurt Althouse, Vandalia City Manager, described the various offerings available at the festival. He noted the event aims to provide a comprehensive experience for attendees.

“We will have food trucks. We have vendors here, alcohol on site, there’s kids’ activities, and then we even have some concerts,” Althouse said.

“Last year we had, like I said, the Lieutenant Dan band with Gary Sinise and his group. This year, we have the US Army’s band, as you were, and we also have a local headliner performing this year, Alexis Gomez, who is an American Idol Top finalist.

”The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to participate in the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air-Show, making them a significant attraction.

Althouse emphasized the unique opportunity Flight Fest provides for the community to engage directly with air show participants. “This gives them the opportunity to meet those young people, the children, the families that want to come to the air show,” Althouse said.

“They have the chance to interact with the pilots. They have a chance to interact with some of the performers, get pictures, autographs, and all those fun things that really just make a great way to kick off air show weekend, right?”

Attendees are advised to check the schedule of performers on the event’s website.

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