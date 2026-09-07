Vehicle hits parked truck, then porch of Preble Co. home

WEST ALEXANDRIA — A crash damaged the front porch of a Preble County home over the weekend.
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West Alexandria Fire & EMS said in a social media post that a driver hit a parked pickup truck.
The impact caused the truck to end up at a home’s front porch.
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There were concerns that the porch roof could collapse.
Firefighters called Boone Restoration to stabilize the structure, according to the social media post.
“Once the porch was secured, the truck was safely removed,” the department said. “One person was injured in the crash. Speed and alcohol are suspected to have been contributing factors.”
West Alexandria Fire & EMS encourages drivers to slow down, drive sober, and get a designated driver.
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