Voters select candidates for Ohio’s 10th congressional district election

DAYTON — Voters in the May primary election have selected a Republican and a Democratic candidate for the 10th district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

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The AP projects that Democrat Kristina Knickerbocker will face Republican incumbent Mike Turner in the general election in November.

At 11:45 p.m., 79% of the precincts are reporting. Knickerbocker has nearly 14,000 votes, or 33%, of the 42,000 votes cast.

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Incumbent Mike Turner ran unopposed.

Knickerbocker ran against five other candidates, including Janice Beckett, David Esrate, Manuel Foggie, Jan Kinner, and Tony Pombo.

The seat represents the counties of Montgomery, Greene, and Fayette.

Turner was first elected to Congress in 2002 and served as the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee from 2023 to 2025.

More recently, Turner was selected to sit on the Oversight Accountability Committee, which looks to ensure the accountability, efficiency, and effectiveness of the federal government and its agencies.

Knickerbocker is a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as a major and a nurse in the Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. While in the reserves, she started working at The Ohio State University Medical Center as a Neuro-Oncology Nurse Practitioner.

The general election will take place on November 3, 2026.

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