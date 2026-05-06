Voters select GOP candidate for Montgomery County Commissioner

Race to decide votes in Montgomery County Commissioner continues The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners is the central governing body for the county.
By Noelle Horn, WHIO.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Voters have selected the Republican candidate to advance in the race for Montgomery County commissioner.

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Margie Christie will advance to face off against Democratic incumbent Carolyn Rice.

Around midnight, 100% of the precincts in Montgomery County reported their totals.

Christie got 32,94% of the votes cast.

She will also run against Independent Michael Charles King Jr.

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The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners is the central governing body for the county.

The three-member board meets every Tuesday to address critical resolutions, manage the annual budget, and oversee county infrastructure.

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