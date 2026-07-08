Wanted man arrested after chase through Clark, Champaign counties

CLARK/CHAMPAIGN — A wanted man is in custody after a chase through Clark and Champaign counties.

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Jamie Lee Back, 46, of Clark County, was arrested today in Champaign County following a chase that began when he fled from Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Back was wanted on felony warrants when law enforcement attempted to serve them.

Deputies and detectives from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area in Clark County to make an arrest.

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Upon arrival, they saw Back in possession of property believed to be connected to further criminal offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies made contact to serve the arrest warrants at approximately 11:19 a.m., Back entered a white Jeep Patriot and drove away from the home, accompanied by an uninvolved female passenger who was already in the vehicle.

Deputies began pursuing Back and the passenger through large areas of western Clark County, much of which involved sparsely populated roads.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in the chase with two aviation units.

This allowed for tracking of the vehicle without requiring a close presence of law enforcement personnel, with the aim of Back slowing his vehicle and reducing danger to himself or others.

Deputies successfully deployed tire deflation devices, which damaged two tires on Back’s vehicle.

Back then let the female passenger out of the vehicle and attempted to continue driving off-road in a field, just over the county line into Champaign County.

Unable to control the vehicle with damaged tires, Back was involved in a low-speed crash at 11:58 a.m.

He then abandoned the Jeep and attempted to hide from deputies.

Through the use of aviation, Back was located in a wooded area close to the field.

Deputies successfully took him into custody at 12:28 p.m.

He was transported to the Clark County Jail for his felony warrants, in addition to other charges related to the chase.

Back is also currently under further investigation for other offenses for which he is a suspect.

Back will be arraigned by the Clark County Municipal Court tomorrow, Thursday, July 9.

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