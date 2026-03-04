Water main break closes part of busy road in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A water main break has closed part of a busy road in Greene County on Wednesday.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office said in a social media post that there is a water main break on Dayton Xenia Road just east of Beaver Valley Road.

Due to the extent of the break and damage to the road, the road is closed while crews make repairs.

“The break is just east of the actual intersection,” the Greene County Engineer’s office said. “They’re closed between Beaver Valley Road and the Rotary Park Entrance.”

We will continue to follow this story.

