Water main break forces Springfield High School to dismiss early

SPRINGFIELD — A water main break is forcing a school to release early in Springfield.
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Springfield City Schools said the break will force Springfield High School to release at 10:30 a.m.
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In a social media post, the district said the break was “found to be more extensive than initially determined.”
After-school activities are currently scheduled to go on as planned.
Parents are asked to monitor Final Forms in the event that they are cancelled.
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