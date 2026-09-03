Water main break forces Springfield High School to dismiss early

Springfield City Schools earned a 2.5 out of 5 ranking.

SPRINGFIELD — A water main break is forcing a school to release early in Springfield.

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Springfield City Schools said the break will force Springfield High School to release at 10:30 a.m.

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In a social media post, the district said the break was “found to be more extensive than initially determined.”

After-school activities are currently scheduled to go on as planned.

Parents are asked to monitor Final Forms in the event that they are cancelled.

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