Water main break shuts down road in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A road in Centerville is blocked due to a water main break Tuesday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Centerville police said East Franklin Street between East Drive and Cemetery Drive is shut down in both directions until further notice.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Firefighters extinguish flames at apartment complex in Montgomery County
- Man learns punishment for shooting, killing mother of 3 in Darke County
- Judge blocks plan to end protected status of Haitians; what’s next
Montgomery County Environmental Services crews are currently on scene working to repair the water main break.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group