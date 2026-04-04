Water main valve repairs to temporarily block busy intersection

KETTERING — Water main valve repairs will temporarily block a busy intersection in Kettering next week, according to a spokesperson with Montgomery County.

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The Montgomery County Environmental Services (MCES) will close the eastbound lanes of East Stroop Road and the two northbound lanes of Shroyer Road on April 7.

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This temporary closure is located near the Town and Country Shopping Center in Kettering.

This work is scheduled to start Tuesday morning and will continue until the water main valve repairs are complete, the spokesperson said.

People driving through the area should expect delays and are encouraged to give themselves extra time.

“Please use caution in and around the work zone, follow all posted traffic signs and detour route and consider avoiding the area if possible,” the spokesperson said.

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