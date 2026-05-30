Water rescue reported on Little Miami River near Constitution Park in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A water rescue was reported on the Little Miami River near Constitution Park in Greene County
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Crews are operating along US Route 42 in Greene County on a reported water rescue in the Little Miami River.
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News Center 7 crews on scene see several crews along the road and at Constitution Park.
News Center 7 is working to learn more.
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