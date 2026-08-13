Wayne Co. EMA sets up location for accepted donations for flooding victims

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency has set up a location where donations can be accepted for flood victims of western Wayne County, Ind.
Donations can be dropped off at Central United Methodist Church, which is located at 1425 East Main Street in Richmond, Ind.
People are encouraged to drop off donations on the west side of the church.
Donations are being accepted Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Friday, starting at 9 am.
The phone number for the church is 1-765-962-8543.
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TRENDING STORIES:
- Portion of I-70 washed away by Wayne County flooding; Westbound lanes closed
- Flooding, stronger storms Thursday into Friday
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Financial donations to a voluntary organization involved in disaster relief are often the most sensible and most efficient way of helping those in need.
Used clothing is rarely a useful item to collect and send into the disaster area because it is difficult to clean, sort, transport, store, and distribute. Mounds of clothing take up valuable warehouse space and frequently end up being discarded.
USEFUL ITEMS TO DONATE:
Clean-up items:
- 5 gallon buckets
- Brooms
- Mops
- Industrial strength bags
- Heavy tarps
- Rubber gloves
- Rakes
- Concentrated cleaners
- Hard hats
- Ponchos
- Work gloves
- Scoop shovels
- Rubber boots
- Masks
- Nylon ropes
Essential items:
- Batteries
- Toothbrushes & paste
- Wash cloths & towels
- Flashlights
- Hand sanitizers
- Bottled water
Baby items:
- Diapers
- Jarred food
- Wipes
- Mixed food (water needed)
- Lotions
New clothing:
- Socks
- Under garments
Community feeding site:
- Individual juice boxes
- Individual soft drinks
- Individually packaged snacks
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