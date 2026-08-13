Wayne Co. EMA sets up location for accepted donations for flooding victims

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency has set up a location where donations can be accepted for flood victims of western Wayne County, Ind.

Donations can be dropped off at Central United Methodist Church, which is located at 1425 East Main Street in Richmond, Ind.

People are encouraged to drop off donations on the west side of the church.

Donations are being accepted Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Friday, starting at 9 am.

The phone number for the church is 1-765-962-8543.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Financial donations to a voluntary organization involved in disaster relief are often the most sensible and most efficient way of helping those in need.

Used clothing is rarely a useful item to collect and send into the disaster area because it is difficult to clean, sort, transport, store, and distribute. Mounds of clothing take up valuable warehouse space and frequently end up being discarded.

USEFUL ITEMS TO DONATE:

Clean-up items:

5 gallon buckets

Brooms

Mops

Industrial strength bags

Heavy tarps

Rubber gloves

Rakes

Concentrated cleaners

Hard hats

Ponchos

Work gloves

Scoop shovels

Rubber boots

Masks

Nylon ropes

Essential items:

Batteries

Toothbrushes & paste

Wash cloths & towels

Flashlights

Hand sanitizers

Bottled water

Baby items:

Diapers

Jarred food

Wipes

Mixed food (water needed)

Lotions

New clothing:

Socks

Under garments

Community feeding site:

Individual juice boxes

Individual soft drinks

Individually packaged snacks

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group