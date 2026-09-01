West Nile virus found in Moraine park mosquitoes

MORAINE — Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in a Moraine park.

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The mosquitoes were detected by Montgomery County’s mosquito control program in traps set at Wax Park, according to Moraine officials.

City crews will spray the entire city on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and Thursday, Sept. 17.

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The exact times of the spraying depend on the weather.

The city said workers will be spraying with a product that does not pose a significant risk to people or animals.

Residents in the area of the spraying are also advised that:

People and pets may be outdoors

The fog will dissipate within 5-30 minutes depending on weather conditions

The fog is not corrosive and does not stain

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County in 2026.

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