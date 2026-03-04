Wet roads to impact morning commute throughout region

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers will deal with rainy conditions and wet roads throughout their morning commute on Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is checking on the roads inside Storm Tracker 7 LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area school district releases statement after woman, 5 children killed in Clinton County house fire
- Local police officer stuck in Dubai as conflict escalates in the Middle East
- Steady rain expected for rest of the week; Flood Watch issued for part of region
Parts of the region are under a flood watch and flood advisory.
Flooding has already closed some roads across the region.
OHGO’s website reports that State Route 725 is closed in both directions at Penewit Road in Greene County due to flooding.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group