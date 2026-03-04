Wet roads to impact morning commute throughout region

A cold front will bring the chance for showers Monday evening into night with rain showers changing over to some light snow overnight.

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers will deal with rainy conditions and wet roads throughout their morning commute on Wednesday.

Parts of the region are under a flood watch and flood advisory.

Flooding has already closed some roads across the region.

OHGO’s website reports that State Route 725 is closed in both directions at Penewit Road in Greene County due to flooding.

