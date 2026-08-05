‘What a hoot!’ Officers help rescue injured owl

Photo contributed by Sagamore Hills Police Department (via Facebook)

SAGAMORE HILLS — Officers helped neighbors rescue an owl in Northern Ohio on Tuesday.

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The Sagamore Hills Police Department said in a social media post that officers responded to reports of an injured Great Horned Owl.

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The department said that neighbors found the owl “immobile” on Canyon View Road in Sagamore Hills.

“After safely placing the owl in an animal crate, it was transported by a volunteer to a local birds-of-prey rehabilitation center,” the department said.

The owl suffered a minor head injury.

The center said that once it “healed up,” the owl would return to Sagamore Hills.

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