‘What a hoot!’ Officers help rescue injured owl

SAGAMORE HILLS — Officers helped neighbors rescue an owl in Northern Ohio on Tuesday.
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The Sagamore Hills Police Department said in a social media post that officers responded to reports of an injured Great Horned Owl.
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The department said that neighbors found the owl “immobile” on Canyon View Road in Sagamore Hills.
“After safely placing the owl in an animal crate, it was transported by a volunteer to a local birds-of-prey rehabilitation center,” the department said.
The owl suffered a minor head injury.
The center said that once it “healed up,” the owl would return to Sagamore Hills.
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