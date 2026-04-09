Wildlife sanctuary announces birth of second rhino calf in Ohio

Photo contributed by The Wilds (via Facebook)

CUMBERLAND, OHIO — A wildlife conservation center has announced that it has welcomed its second southern white rhinoceros this year.

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The Wilds said in a social media post that a female calf was born on March 28.

A male calf was born back on March 5, according to the Wilds.

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The marks the third birth of Kali. She is a 12-year-old southern white rhino who was also born at the Wilds.

“The new female calf has not yet been introduced to the male calf born earlier this year, and both will continue to develop alongside their mothers,” the Wilds said. “As soon as both calves grow, begin to explore, interact, and show their personalities, introductions will be planned.”

The Wilds have welcomed 35 southern white rhino calves since 2004.

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