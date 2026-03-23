Winsupply to expand in 3 key regions, including Dayton

DAYTON — Winsupply announced a multi-year expansion of its national distribution network, adding 1.6 million square feet of capacity over the next two years. The project focuses on major regional developments in Atlanta, Oklahoma City, and Dayton to support more than 680 local companies.

The growth is designed to provide a scalable foundation for future entrepreneurs while allowing current partners to expand product offerings in industries such as plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and waterworks.

The initiative represents one of the most significant infrastructure investments in the company’s history, which serves as a distributor of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies.

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The expansion project includes a new 1.17-million-square-foot distribution facility in Atlanta and a 254,000-square-foot development in Oklahoma City. In Dayton, the company is adding 200,000 square feet to its existing operations. These regional projects are intended to increase warehouse capacity and logistical efficiency for the national network.

Company leadership emphasized that the investment supports a business model focused on empowering local owners. Jeff Dice serves as the president of Winsupply Inc. “At our core, Winsupply is an engine for entrepreneurship,” Dice said.

“By adding 1.6 million square feet to our distribution network, we are ensuring that the 680-plus entrepreneurs who lead Winsupply Local Companies today—and those who will lead them tomorrow—have the resources they need to win. This investment allows us to perpetuate our unique business model and offer even more hard-working, courageous owners a path to success.”

The infrastructure improvements aim to reduce logistical obstacles for local partners by strengthening the overall supply chain. Robert DiTommaso is the president of Winsupply Support Services Group.

“Eliminating obstacles for entrepreneurs is part of who we are, and this expansion is a significant strategic step forward in doing exactly that,” DiTommaso said.

“By strengthening our infrastructure, we are removing supply chain friction and ensuring Winsupply Local Companies have the product depth and availability required to remain competitive in their markets.”

By increasing capacity, the company expects local owners to diversify their inventory more effectively. Rob Ferguson is the president of Winsupply Local Company Group.

“The magic of Winsupply is the local owner,” Ferguson said. “This expansion gives Local Companies the confidence to scale their inventory and diversify their product offerings with greater speed and precision. We are building the capacity necessary to support the continued growth and ambition of our entire network across every industry served by Local Companies.”

The project involves re-engineering the existing supply chain to improve speed and reliability across the three key regions.

Guy Pauley serves as the senior vice president of supply chain at Winsupply Inc. “We aren’t just moving boxes; we are orchestrating an ecosystem that supports entrepreneurial success,” Pauley said. “From the massive new capacity in Atlanta to the enhanced flow in Oklahoma City and Dayton, we are re-engineering the Winsupply supply chain to be the fastest and most reliable in the industry.”

Expansion work is currently underway across the national network. The project in Dayton is expected to be the final piece of the expansion and is scheduled for completion around the fall of 2027.

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