Wittenberg Baseball to play in NCAA Tournament for 1st time in over 30 years

SPRINGFIELD — For the first time in over three decades, the Wittenberg University baseball team will play in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

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The Tigers will play Webster on Friday, May 15, on the Adrian College campus in Adrian, Michigan, according to a university spokesperson.

Wittenberg’s last tournament appearance was back in 1994.

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Wittenberg is one of four teams in the Adrian region.

The Tigers are the No. 1 seed while the host school, Adrian, is the No. 2 seed.

Wittenberg earned an at-large bid in this year’s tournament after finishing second in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) and runner-up in the league’s tournament.

“Today is an exciting day for our program,” said Mitchell Griffiths, Wittenberg Head Coach. “Finally breaking through and earning a spot in the NCAA Regional for the first time in over 30 years is truly special. I’m incredibly happy for our current players, as well as all the former players who helped build this program and put us in this position. We’re looking forward to heading to Adrian and competing against three outstanding teams for a regional championship.”

Wittenberg enters the tournament with an overall record of 31-11.

They will play Webster on Friday.

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